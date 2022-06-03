ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigeg; Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Gene Sperling, an economic adviser to President Joe Biden.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy