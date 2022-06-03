Gas Prices: How much will it cost to go to Disney World or the beach from New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Everyday in Louisiana gas prices keep going higher and higher. With these record highs, how is this affecting summer travel plans?

“I’m from New York, drove to New Orleans,” Karen Rait said.

Karen Rait took a road trip to New Orleans to pick up her daughter from Tulane University for the summer. Now they’re headed back to New York and must pay the high gas prices.

“I’ve definitely experienced the crunch. It is not something I hope goes on for too long,” Rait said.

According to AAA, there’s no relief in sight. Day after day, prices go higher, setting new records. The state-wide Louisiana average is now $4.36 a gallon.

“We are in historic times. Every single day we are setting a new record high,” Don Reman, AAA Spokesman said.

One of the highest we’ve seen in our area is the Shell gas station on S. Claiborne Avenue where the gas is a whopping $4.59 a gallon.

“I just think we are going to have to figure out how to cut costs in other ways,” Rait said.

Cutting costs—does that mean no summer road trips?

“For those who have locked in plans then there won’t be a big change, but for those who are on the fence who haven’t finalized plans then those are the ones where you may see big changes,” Redman said.

If you’re planning a trip, know that gas is up $1.60 a gallon from this time last year. From New Orleans to Orlando it’ll cost you $237.48. To Gulf Shores, you’ll be paying $70.02, and from NOLA to Destin you’ll be paying $92.68.

“It is probably cheaper to fly right now. It is tough, but I think we all have to make sacrifices,” Rait said.

AAA says gas prices continue to rise because demand and availability is high. The market is tight because of the on-going conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

