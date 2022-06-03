‘We are furious’: Connecticut gun violence prevention advocates urge federal action
By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
3 days ago
This year’s National Gun Violence Awareness Day took place as families and communities around the country reckon with a fresh series of fatal mass shootings. While Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, they only extend to the state’s borders. Prevention advocates, health care providers and gun...
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - As communities across the country wade through the aftermath of the Uvalde, TX school shooting, a debate over tougher gun control continues. Since mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, there have been nationwide protests and demonstrations. One happened at Middletown High School...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the weeks since a teenage gunman killed 21 people in an Uvalde, Texas school, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has been hard to miss. His speech on the U.S. Senate floor the night of the shooting went ultra-viral, drawing...
Certified nurse-midwife Jennifer Love remembers a scene from a training rotation she did many years ago in Cartagena, Colombia, where abortion was illegal at the time. If women came in with complications after a miscarriage or a self-induced abortion, they had to wear a marked shirt and sit in a special area of the obstetric emergency department, where Love worked.
Since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Connecticut school districts have been required to file annual two-page reports indicating they have conducted lockdown drills — but more than a dozen districts have failed to file the report even once. Following the massacre that claimed the...
As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
The executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance said she was disappointed with recently-passed legislation that changes the way the state’s criminal justice system handles young offenders, as she said it doesn’t address root causes such as housing and economic insecurity and trauma. However, Christina Quaranta said she...
It was on this date 57 years ago that the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, a Connecticut case that contributed to the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote struck down a Connecticut law...
With gasoline prices soaring along with inflation generally, Governor Lamont and the General Assembly have suspended Connecticut’s gasoline tax until November 30, when the state election will have safely passed and voters won’t be able to do anything about the tax’s reinstatement. But the Connecticut Mirror’s Keith Phaneuf reports that two big transportation-related tax increases are still on the way.
In Killingworth, environmentalists and public officials are trying to stop the Boy Scouts of America from selling its wooded 252-acre Deer Lake Scout Reservation to a developer. To date, the Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council has rejected two offers from nonprofit groups interested in preserving the land for open space or...
Murphy said current gun reform talks do not include a ban on assault weapons or extensive background checks. The talks came as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. “We’re not going to do whatever I want,” the Connecticut lawmaker said of...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states? The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from a change in GDP […]
Montana will elect two representatives to the U.S. House for the first time in 30 years. A Democrat hasn't won a House seat in the state since 1994, and in one of the races, three Democrats are running against a prominent Trump-backed Republican. Montana Public Radio's Shaylee Ragar has more.
HARTFORD, Conn. — It seems like black bears are being spotted all around Connecticut these days, even in the summer heat. If you see one, your first instinct may be to take out your phone to snap a picture or shoot some video. After that, there's an important step that can help the state track the growing black bear population.
One-third of Connecticut’s residents identify as people of color, but statistically, more than 98% of Connecticut’s farmers are white. It’s a disparity rooted in generations of racism, unequal access to land and credit, and systemic discrimination. But while their numbers are small, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people...
From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.
The day after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Amber Moye went to work with a sense of numbness. And when she arrived, she was directed to treat the day like any typical school day. “I think we’re losing the human aspect of it,” said Moye, who...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
June's primary calendar kicks off Tuesday with seven states holding contests, including California, Iowa and Montana. Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was just 29 when she was elected to Congress in 2018. But she lost her reelection bid two years ago. Now she's running for the Democratic nomination to replace longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who faces minimal GOP opposition.
