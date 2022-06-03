ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

‘We are furious’: Connecticut gun violence prevention advocates urge federal action

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year’s National Gun Violence Awareness Day took place as families and communities around the country reckon with a fresh series of fatal mass shootings. While Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, they only extend to the state’s borders. Prevention advocates, health care providers and gun...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 6

Ramonita Miranda
3d ago

Drugs and Guns dance together. older drug lords are relocating and creating chaos and violence in their new block. Drug Runners usually pay with their life for the drug lords' greed while the uncaring drug lords go to church every sunday.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Eyewitness News

CT students join nationwide walkout to demand stricter gun control measures

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - As communities across the country wade through the aftermath of the Uvalde, TX school shooting, a debate over tougher gun control continues. Since mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, there have been nationwide protests and demonstrations. One happened at Middletown High School...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut abortion providers prepare for influx of patients seeking safe haven for services

Certified nurse-midwife Jennifer Love remembers a scene from a training rotation she did many years ago in Cartagena, Colombia, where abortion was illegal at the time. If women came in with complications after a miscarriage or a self-induced abortion, they had to wear a marked shirt and sit in a special area of the obstetric emergency department, where Love worked.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
newenglanddiary.com

Chris Powell: Try a well-regulated militia to reduce massacres

As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
MANCHESTER, CT
ctexaminer.com

More Tax Increases Coming to Contradict Gov. Lamont

With gasoline prices soaring along with inflation generally, Governor Lamont and the General Assembly have suspended Connecticut’s gasoline tax until November 30, when the state election will have safely passed and voters won’t be able to do anything about the tax’s reinstatement. But the Connecticut Mirror’s Keith Phaneuf reports that two big transportation-related tax increases are still on the way.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Gun Violence Archive
WTNH

How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states? The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from a change in GDP […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
FOX 61

How to report a black bear, wildlife sighting in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — It seems like black bears are being spotted all around Connecticut these days, even in the summer heat. If you see one, your first instinct may be to take out your phone to snap a picture or shoot some video. After that, there's an important step that can help the state track the growing black bear population.
HARTFORD, CT
Reason.com

New Haven's Removal of Columbus Statue from Public Park Isn't a First Amendment Violation

From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers push for relief as gas prices hit new highs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Primary contests to watch Tuesday, led by races in California, Iowa and Montana

June's primary calendar kicks off Tuesday with seven states holding contests, including California, Iowa and Montana. Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was just 29 when she was elected to Congress in 2018. But she lost her reelection bid two years ago. Now she's running for the Democratic nomination to replace longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who faces minimal GOP opposition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy