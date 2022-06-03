ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allred Prison Unit holds hiring event in Wichita Falls

By Angie Lankford
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A major department of corrections hiring event has made its way to Wichita Falls.

The Allred Prison Unit held a hiring event Friday looking for correctional officers.

If hired, you’ll be eligible for a number of benefits, including sick and vacation leave, paid holidays, retirement, life and health insurance and dental programs.

The hiring event will also be Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Wichita Falls on Tarry Street.

That’s the hotel across from Walmart on Lawrence Road.

