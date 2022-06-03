Allred Prison Unit holds hiring event in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A major department of corrections hiring event has made its way to Wichita Falls.
The Allred Prison Unit held a hiring event Friday looking for correctional officers.
If hired, you’ll be eligible for a number of benefits, including sick and vacation leave, paid holidays, retirement, life and health insurance and dental programs.
The hiring event will also be Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Wichita Falls on Tarry Street.
That’s the hotel across from Walmart on Lawrence Road.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0