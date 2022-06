OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five year old girl that almost drowned Saturday, according to a release from city representative Eric Ault. The incident happened at the Outdoor Municipal Pool, the release said. The girl was unconscious and not breathing when the lifeguards got her out of the water, but began coughing up water and breathing on her own after three rounds of CPR.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO