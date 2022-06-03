ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans cuts funding for 'Teen Court,' other programs meant curb juvenile crime

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Clarence Bickham runs teen court....

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-TV

Better response promised in stunt driving street events in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — At least four scenes played out on New Orleans city streets Sunday which city leaders call dangerous and illegal. Crowds block traffic as cars do donuts and burnouts, mostly at intersections. They’ve happened in New Orleans before, but Sunday was different. “There’s no way in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Volunteers#Teen Court
theneworleanstribune.com

City Launches Guaranteed Income Program for Youth

The Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families (OYF) on Wednesday (May 3) announced the launch of the New Orleans Guaranteed Income Program through a $500,000 grant from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI). The program will serve 125 young people between the ages of 16-24 who are unemployed and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans weekend reckless driving stems from out of town group, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department addressed recent reckless driving incidents that have happened across the city. This comes after multiple videos were shared across the internet Sunday depicting cars doing doughnuts at major intersections. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a news conference Monday at noon addressing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wgno.com

Suspect & victim in murder case were once codefendants

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect in a murder from last month. The victim in the case was once the suspect’s codefendant in a previous case. It’s all in the latest Wheel of Justice report. On May 16, when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City pledges crackdown on car stunt shows amid public outrage over Sunday mayhem

Cars spun out in shrieking arcs beneath the Calliope Street overpass on Sunday, billowing smoke from their wheel wells as spectators milled about waving handguns and rifles. Downtown, it was more of the same and then some: When a New Orleans Police Department patrol vehicle crawled into the crowd of another sideshow, this one at St. Roch and St. Claude avenues, two men leaped onto its front hood and began to stomp and cavort. Others kicked the cruiser as it rolled through, lights flashing, according to video footage that went viral on social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Family dog among those who escaped early morning fire in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A home in Baton Rouge is considered a total loss after firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze around 12:10 a.m. Monday. The Prairieville Fire Department joined the St. George Fire Department at a home in the 25900 block of Kendalwood Dr. Firefighters found a fully […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Mystery of the Missing Driver

For the next half-hour or so my life would take a turn, though not the turn I had expected. I was waiting in traffic at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Carrolton Street in Metairie for the left-turn signal. This is a turn I make practically every day, but it was not going to be so easy this day. The turn arrow came on but the car in front of me did not move. I gave it a few seconds and then honked. By this time the drivers behind me had gotten impatient and there was a chorus of honkers. I looked around to see in someone had left the vehicle but saw no one. Then the light changed its cycle back to red. I realized that once the arrow came back, I might have to work myself around the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy