MIAMI - Another day, another record for US gas prices. The US average for the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.96 according to the most recent reading from AAA Wednesday. It marked the 12th straight day, and the 29th time in the last 30 that gas has set a record in America. For much of the country, $5 gas is already here. There are now 17 states with averages of $5 or above. Idaho, Ohio and Pennsylvania became the latest states to cross that threshold. The highest priced state remains California, with a state average of $6.39...

MIAMI, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO