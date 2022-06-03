ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenpool, OK

Glenpool Mom’s life cut short after suffering domestic abuse

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Erica Evans-Jimenez

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The moment Rich Richers found out that a mutual friend of his, Erica Evans-Jimenez, had suddenly passed away his first thought was, “What did her husband Michael Jimenez do to her?”

Evans-Jimenez’s close circle of friends knew that she had been desperately working on leaving a domestic violence relationship. Friends say she had only been married to her husband for about six months and had tried to leave him three times.

“She had hired two of our friends to sit guard in her house for 4 days in early April armed guards because she was scared of him,” said Richers.

On May 30 at 1:15 p.m. the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in north Tulsa at a secluded area called Bird Creek, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially, first responders believed that Evans-Jimenez has jumped into the water, hit her head, and became unresponsive.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol [OHP] and TCSO opened up an investigation into Evans-Jimenez’s death.

In 2017, Jimenez was found guilty of domestic assault and spent three years in jail. He also has had protective orders placed on him in the past.

Michael Jimenez has been arrested for 1st Degree Murder.

The Medical Examiner found Erica had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, along with other injuries consistent with domestic assault.

Jimenez was arrested for 1st Degree Murder on May 30 and is being held on a $5,000,000 bond.

Erica Evans-Jimenez and Rikki Deal were good friends.

“She just was a really truly beautiful soul,” said Rikki Deal, a good friend of Evans-Jimenez.

Richers says that she, “Loved playing poker. Just an infectious life when you met her you wanted to be around her.”

Evans-Jimenez was a mother who leaves behind three children, two boys ages 14 and 12, and an 8-year-old girl.

Erica Evans-Jimenez leaves behind three beautiful children, ages 14, 12 and 8.

Richers and Deal knew Evans-Jimenez from the poker tournaments she organized across Green Country and they say she was known and loved by so many in the community.

A poker tournament in Evans-Jimenez’s honor will be held at Bounty Lounge on Sunday at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go to her legacy; her children.

Richers and Deal say that Evans-Jimenez was loved by so many.

“Let the women in your life know the severity of the early signs this did not have to happen to my friend this doesn’t have to happen to anyone,” said Rikki Deal.

If you are anyone you know who is in a relationship with domestic violence and needs help contact Domestic Violence Intervention Services [DVIS] or the Family Safety Center in Tulsa. Or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Comments / 5

Jimi Seymour
3d ago

looks like a creep but worse, a murdering creep. I'm sorry this young lady couldn't see this bum like I see him. Leaving those kids w/o their mama, I'm sorry kids!

Reply
12
Gary Garrett
1d ago

Now you make bond to where he can't get out,but a person had to die before changes were made....

Reply
5
Rodney Derrick
2d ago

I wish she had a gun because the police can't protect domestic abuse victims.

Reply
6
KRMG

Tulsa police identify motorcyclist killed during police chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was killed after he crashed a motorcycle in Tulsa while fleeing from Skiatook police has been identified. Tulsa police, who are investigating the crash, said 50-year-old Michael Wade McKee, from Skiatook, crashed into equipment at a construction site near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue on May 29.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
