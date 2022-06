LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North Lime Coffee and Donuts is opening a second Louisville location. Work is underway at the new spot on Herr Lane in Westport Village, near St. Matthews. Already, the Kentucky chain's signature mural is on the new store's walls. Owner Joe Ross tells us just like the mural at the flagship North Lime location in Old Louisville, this mural was designed and painted by employees.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO