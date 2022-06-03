ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Mohegan GC's Dave Jones wins Connecticut Senior Match Play title

By Day Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Madison — Dave Jones of Mohegan Sun Golf Club won the 16th Connecticut Senior Match Play Championship on Friday with a 3 and 2 victory over Hugh Duffy at Madison Country Club.

It was the first individual Connecticut State Golf Association title for Jones, a former Dick Siderowf Player of the Year and winner of multiple state team events during his accomplished career.

"Before you play tournaments you don't think about winning them you just want to play well," Jones said in a CSGA release. "Now that I have won, I haven't really processed what it means. I am very proud to have won it. I have played in CSGA events for a long time and to actually win one with the strength of the field that we have is very, very special."

Jones took control early and then never relinquished his lead, winning the fourth hole with a par to go 1 up. It was the first of three consecutive holes victories to him 3 up.

Duffy, playing on his home course, did win the par-4 seventh hole, but he wouldn't win again. Jones restored his lead to 3 up on the eighth and maintained that advantage until closing out Duffy by getting up and down for par on the 16th to halve the hole and win the match.

"Going into the round I was hoping to get off to a good start and to build a lead," said Jones. "Once you build a little bit of a lead you have the honor off the tee and you are able to hit fairways and greens. I was able to do that today. I just kept going middle of the green, middle of the green and taking my two putts. If you do that you put a lot of pressure on your opponent."

Jones reached the finals on Thursday when he defeated Patrick McGuinness 1 up in the quarterfinals before coming back in the afternoon to defeat Rick Nappi 5 and 4 in the semifinals.

