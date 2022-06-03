The most expensive gas in US is at this Mendocino station at nearly $10 a gallon, GasBuddy says

SANTA ROSA -- Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to quickly knock down an attic fire at a home Sunday morning, according to authorities.According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Shepp Court shortly before 9 a.m. The first unit arrived in under five minutes and observed smoke coming from both ends of the attic vents of a single-story home. Crews accessed the home and found a working attic fire after determining that the home's occupants appeared to be out of the house at the time. Firefighters...

