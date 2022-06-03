ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

The most expensive gas in US is at this Mendocino station at nearly $10 a gallon, GasBuddy says

KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) -- If you think gas prices are bad at your neighborhood station, be glad you're not filling up in Mendocino. Schlafer's...

abc7news.com

actionnewsnow.com

Person uninjured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California

LAKE CALIFORNIA, Calif. - A person was not injured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California Sunday night, according to the Lake California Fire Company 2. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Steelhead landing for a report of a vehicle into the river. When crews arrived, they found a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pain at the pump: Gas costs nearly $10 a gallon at this California station

MENDOCINO, Calif. - Each week, the price of gas across the country – but especially in California – gets impossibly higher. Just before Memorial Day, the Chevron on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park hit $7.25 a gallon. Then, this week, one Chevron in Los Angeles was...
kgoradio.com

Petaluma Bar Will Kick You Out If You’re On The Phone

Put your phone down — and drink up. That’s the rule at Ernie’s Tin Bar in Petaluma, California (near Sonoma) and they take it seriously. A sign greets people at the door: No cellphone use. If you’re caught yapping on your phone, you get a warning. If you buck the hint, you’ll be asked to buy a round for the bar or head on home.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Electrical fire damages Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA -- Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to quickly knock down an attic fire at a home Sunday morning, according to authorities.According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Shepp Court shortly before 9 a.m. The first unit arrived in under five minutes and observed smoke coming from both ends of the attic vents of a single-story home.  Crews accessed the home and found a working attic fire after determining that the home's occupants appeared to be out of the house at the time. Firefighters...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Healdsburg

A preliminary magnitude 2.7 earthquake strikes north of Healdsburg Monday, USGS reports. The quake was reported near Anderson Springs, The Geysers, Middletown, Cobb and Santa Rosa. No injuries or damages have been reported. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HEALDSBURG, CA
A race over land, sand, water and mud: Calif.’s weirdest race

The Kinetic Grand Championship returned to Humboldt County over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. (Ashley Harrell/SFGATE) Welcome to the Kinetic Grand Championship, a three-day race of human-powered sculptures over 50 miles of land, sand, mud and water. This is where Burning Man meets the Tour de France. The competition kicks off in the central plaza of bohemian college town Arcata, and from there, the sculptures cruise over city streets, up and down coastal sand dunes, through Humboldt Bay and into the frigid and swiftly moving Eel River.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Pedestrian Dead After Collision on Hwy 101 Near the Bayside Cutoff

On 06/05/2022, at approximately 3:04 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, North of Bayside Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Mercury Mariner, driven by 32-year-old Kayla Guest of McKinleyville. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid to the involved parties. Due to the severity, the involved pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
BAYSIDE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Fire Season Now Underway

The Santa Rosa Fire Department announced Monday that fire season is now underway. The announcement is a call to action for those living in the community to do what they can to prevent the spread of fires. Despite the rain over the weekend, NBC Bay Area meteorologists and Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Penngrove

SONOMA COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Penngrove, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway north of Denman Road. The area is located between Petaluma and Cotati.Details about the collision were not immediately available.
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river delivers rare June rain to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight.  KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area   While light rain has fallen across much...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

