The most expensive gas in US is at this Mendocino station at nearly $10 a gallon, GasBuddy says

On 06/05/2022, at approximately 3:04 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, North of Bayside Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a 2003 Mercury Mariner, driven by 32-year-old Kayla Guest of McKinleyville. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid to the involved parties. Due to the severity, the involved pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
