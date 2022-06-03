ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Where to find Fresno’s newest family hot spot, XLanes

By Emily Erwin
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXLanes is Fresno’s newest hot spot, but it’s so much more than a bowling alley....

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 2

Related
KMJ

32nd Pride Festival Hits Record Breaking Numbers in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The 32nd Pride Parade and Festival, which was held Saturday in Fresno’s Tower District, hit record-breaking numbers when compared to 2019. According to Fresno Rainbow Pride, the organization behind the event, this year’s festival reached 10,693 attendees. In 2019, the organization says, the event landed a little over 6,000.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo wolf released into the wild

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An endangered red wolf from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo was recently successfully reintroduced back into the wild. The male wolf, named Hemlock was born at the zoo back in 2016. In 2018, he was transferred to North Carolina State University as part of the Red...
yourcentralvalley.com

Highs to reach 105 next weekend

A serious warming trend pushes temperatures higher day-by-day this week. Fresno reached a high of 88 degrees Saturday afternoon. That’s about average for this time of year. Sunday’s high was 90. Temperatures will climb throughout the week ahead ending in the 100s.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
yourcentralvalley.com

Warming trend tops 100 this weekend

Monday will be warmer than Sunday’s high of 90 in Fresno by a couple degrees. But temperatures keep going up every day through the rest of the week.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spot#Bowling Alley#Xlanes
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
VISALIA, CA
fresyes.com

FresYes Favorites: Fresno Burger Joints!

Everybody loves a good burger and Fresno has a couple of places that will soon become a favorite. Whether you have dietary restrictions or eat it all, there is always gonna be a tasty burger made for you. Here are a couple of our favorite burger spots in Fresno!. Eureka!...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Animal Rescue of Fresno—Summer in the City

Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it. — Russell Baker, 1970. Well, well, well, my peeps, it’s just about that time again. The dog days of summer are almost upon us, spreading smiles and sunshine, bluebirds and butterflies, and swapping shoes for sandals. Ah, what a dream! But for some of us, these three stagnant months are only our nightmares come to life, haunting our very existence. This can only mean the beginning of the Good (ice cream), the Bad (triple digit degrees), and the Ugly (preposterous electric bills). Luckily, we have solar at ARF, which does seem to help a bit; it’s almost like having your very own Superman bouncing the sun’s rays off his chest. Stand back doggies, I’ve got you covered! Unfortunately, our hero can only do so much, and we have to muddle through this sizzling season using our own devices. Curses. Or…maybe we can join forces against this evil hellion of heat, and beat him at his own game. Bring it on summer, we aren’t afraid of you, the saboteur of the solar system. We have trays of ice cubes, frozen Otter pops, and chilly kiddy pools to soak our fevered heads. Take that! Hold on…what? Tomorrow’s going to be 107? If you need me, I’ll be holding court down at the deep end.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
yourcentralvalley.com

Man survives run-in with train, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Fresno police say a man is mighty lucky to have walked away from an incident with a train with non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning. Officers received a call of a train versus a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m. at California Avenue and East Street in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
mega979.com

Win Front Row Tickets to the Latin Legends Tour

Mega 97.9 is proud to welcome the Latin Legends Tour to the Save Mart Center at Fresno State on Friday, June 17th at 8:00 PM featuring WAR, The Intruders, Joe Battan, Tierra, Malo, Thee Midniters, The Delfonics, Kid Frost, Mello Man Ace and more! Want to win front row tickets? Click the link below to get entered!
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

California vs. Texas: Here’s how much house you get for $2M

(NEXSTAR) — Got $2 million and looking for a house? If you’re searching in California or Texas, your mileage may vary. So how does the Golden State compare to the Lone Star State?. You won’t be surprised to read that many of the country’s least affordable housing markets...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy