Mehmet Oz, the former talk show host and TV doctor known for hawking dubious health remedies, was officially named the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania senator on Friday. In many ways, Oz symbolizes the perfect 2022 GOP candidate: He’s been endorsed by Donald Trump, he has name recognition, he lacks experience and expertise, and he’s willing to parrot virtually any Republican talking point placed in front of him.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO