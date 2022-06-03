New Rapid City firefighters make traditional run

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Officials at the Public Works Department have announced an increase in facility hours at the Rapid City Landfill. “We are pleased to announce that we are able to increase our hours of operation,” said Assistant Public Works Director Kristen Hasse. “An extensive effort to recruit, incentivize and promote employment with the city produced great results. With the increased hires, we are able to reinstate the hours of Landfill operation. We very much hope that this can be a long-term solution but we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the year and make adjustments if needed. We will continue to communicate any changes with customers.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO