For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:07 a.m.: Russia hit Kyiv with cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea on Sunday, striking a rail car repair facility in the Ukrainian capital, in the first such attack for weeks, Ukraine's army and railway chief said, according to Reuters. Dark smoke funneled into the sky above Kyiv's eastern outskirts. At least one person was hospitalized though no deaths were immediately reported, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO