In surprise announcement, McCormick concedes to Oz in Pa. GOP US Senate primary

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As a recount was still ongoing Friday in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Republican primary election between David McCormick and Mehmet Oz , the trailing candidate conceded the race in a surprise move.

McCormick, who was less than 1,000 votes behind Oz before the recount, reached out to Oz Friday afternoon to offer support to his candidacy.

"It's now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee," said McCormick.

"Today, I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate."

McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, trailed Oz by 972 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots. A recount was triggered and is ongoing, but McCormick says that would not give him enough votes to close the gap.

Oz, a television personality and heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Democratic candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the general election in November.

After McCormick's announcement, Oz shared a statement about their conversation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay with KYW Newsradio on-air and online for more details on this breaking story.