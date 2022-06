Meghan Markle's hairdresser and close friend has revealed how the Duke and Duchess' son Archie is the 'cutest, well mannered boy' while their baby girl Lilibet is 'beautiful'. George Northwood, who recently jetted out to the Netherlands to do Meghan's beauty while she attended the Invictus Games with husband, shared a post on Instagram with several images of the Duchess today.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO