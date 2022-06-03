ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tribune

Two teens arrested on suspicion of vandalizing Paso Robles middle school, police say

By Chloe Jones
 3 days ago

Two Paso Robles teenagers who filmed themselves setting fires around a local middle school were arrested Friday, the Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release.

Two 14-year-olds allegedly vandalized Daniel Lewis Middle School on Thursday evening by setting several fires around the school and painting graffiti.

Social media posts showed the two actively setting fires around the school, using an aerosol can and a lighter to light a paper banner on fire, police said.

According to police, school employees discovered a fire burning outside a classroom around 6:35 a.m. Friday and quickly extinguished the fire and called Paso Robles Fire and Police Departments.

Authorities discovered a large plastic trash can full of paper was purposefully set on fire, as well as several banners around the school, police said. They also reportedly found areas on campus vandalized with spray paint.

A school resource officer and school employees identified both teens in the social media videos, police said, and the two were arrested on suspicion of felony arson, felony vandalism and several counts of misdemeanor vandalism.

The teens were transported to the Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo, police said.

The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with more information to call 805-237-6464 .

