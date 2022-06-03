ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Alderson Police starts drug takeback program for unused prescription drugs

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383lbS_0fzxBGJx00

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – A local police Department is asking for your help to keep prescription drugs off the street.

The Alderson police department is asking citizens to get rid of any extra pills in their house by disposing of them in the department’s drug takeback box.

The box is located right inside of city hall.

The drug takeback program aims to keep drugs out of the wrong hands, but it also serves as a reminder that flushing medications is a hazard for both drinking water and wildlife.

WVNS

WVNS

