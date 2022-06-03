Drake Treats Detroit Fans To Round of Shots at Local Bar: Watch

Image Credit: shutterstock

Drake had a grand old time in Motor City! The “God’s Plan” rapper was spotted getting some shots with fans recently, picking up the tab for two Detroit women after he was in the city reportedly for some business. According to TMZ, who spoke to one of the women in question, Drizzy walked into a local seafood restaurant with a couple bodyguards while she and her friend were enjoying happy hour.

In the video interaction, Drake initially turns down Brittney’s drink offer, saying he was heading to the airport for a flight, but he ended up coming back to the bar to take the offer before jetting off.

In the video, the woman, named Brittney, orders a shot of Jack Daniels but told TMZ off camera that Drake upgraded her to a shot of Johnny Walker.

Another user on Twitter uploaded the video, saying Brittney was her sister, reporting on Drake being “casually in the city taking shots with my sis.”

The casual drinks move comes after the 35-year-old was partying in a bar with a giant jade hookah on May 30. In the pictures you can see here, Drake also had plenty of his friends next to him, including Tristan Thompson. Tristan, 31, appeared in another one of Drake’s photos; in the pic, the NBA player stood next to the rapper as they both posed with their arms folded across their chests.

The third picture in the gallery showed the “God’s Plan” rapper relaxing in a Nike robe, taking a mirror selfie in a giant, luxurious bathroom. The fourth photo is “one of the infamous baddie memes of himself that have been floating around online for years,” per Hot New Hip-Hop, which shows that Drake “knows how to laugh at his trolls.” Supposedly, the hand photoshopped on top of Drake’s head in the meme belongs to Addison Rae, who shared the meme on her Twitter. “This was way too familiar,” she wrote (h/t PEOPLE.)

Drake and Tristan – who signed with the Chicago Bulls in February 2022 – go way back. The two were spotted together in February 2019, having a guys’ night out shortly after Tristan’s first split from Khloe Kardashian. The two also reportedly partied in 2021, celebrating security guard Nessel’ Chubbs’ Beezer’s birthday in Bel Air.