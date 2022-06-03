ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Drake Treats Detroit Fans To Round of Shots at Local Bar: Watch

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jROIW_0fzxAypC00
Image Credit: shutterstock

Drake had a grand old time in Motor City! The “God’s Plan” rapper was spotted getting some shots with fans recently, picking up the tab for two Detroit women after he was in the city reportedly for some business. According to TMZ, who spoke to one of the women in question, Drizzy walked into a local seafood restaurant with a couple bodyguards while she and her friend were enjoying happy hour.

In the video interaction, Drake initially turns down Brittney’s drink offer, saying he was heading to the airport for a flight, but he ended up coming back to the bar to take the offer before jetting off.

In the video, the woman, named Brittney, orders a shot of Jack Daniels but told TMZ off camera that Drake upgraded her to a shot of Johnny Walker.

Another user on Twitter uploaded the video, saying Brittney was her sister, reporting on Drake being “casually in the city taking shots with my sis.”

The casual drinks move comes after the 35-year-old was partying in a bar with a giant jade hookah on May 30. In the pictures you can see here, Drake also had plenty of his friends next to him, including Tristan Thompson. Tristan, 31, appeared in another one of Drake’s photos; in the pic, the NBA player stood next to the rapper as they both posed with their arms folded across their chests.

The third picture in the gallery showed the “God’s Plan” rapper relaxing in a Nike robe, taking a mirror selfie in a giant, luxurious bathroom. The fourth photo is “one of the infamous baddie memes of himself that have been floating around online for years,” per Hot New Hip-Hop, which shows that Drake “knows how to laugh at his trolls.” Supposedly, the hand photoshopped on top of Drake’s head in the meme belongs to Addison Rae, who shared the meme on her Twitter. “This was way too familiar,” she wrote (h/t PEOPLE.)

Drake and Tristan – who signed with the Chicago Bulls in February 2022 – go way back. The two were spotted together in February 2019, having a guys’ night out shortly after Tristan’s first split from Khloe Kardashian. The two also reportedly partied in 2021, celebrating security guard Nessel’ Chubbs’ Beezer’s birthday in Bel Air.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Atlanta Rapper Trouble aka Skoob Shot & Killed

Atlanta rapper Trouble, aka Skoob, has reportedly passed away. He was only 34. Trouble’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, took to Twitter to confirm his death. “I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family,” Skyy tweeted. Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob […]
ATLANTA, GA
blavity.com

A Detroit Woman Goes Viral After Casually Taking Shots With Drake At A Bar

A Detroit woman was cool as a cucumber when she ran into Drake at a bar and proceeded to strike up a conversation with the rapper while taking shots. Brittney Keara recorded her unforgettable moment and posted the video on Instagram. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Drizzy
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Drake
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Photos

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckles Boxing fighter Paige VanZant knows how to build a social media audience. VanZant has amassed more than 3 million followers on her Instagram account. Earlier this summer, Paige shared some racy photos of herself on vacation. "Bonnie and Clyde," she wrote. VanZant, who's getting...
UFC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to make history. On Sunday, Nadal captured yet another French Open title, increasing his career Grand Slams number to 22, extending his lead on the all-time list. Nadal is now 14-0 in French Open finals. The Nadal household will certainly be celebrating in a big...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Chicago Bulls#Shysnoe
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy