ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

S.E. Cupp: Buffalo, Uvalde and the American psyche

By S.E. Cupp
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two weeks, we have all mourned and grieved, reeling from a double-whammy of horrific mass shootings — one in Buffalo and another in Uvalde, Texas. It’s impossible, thankfully, for most of us to imagine the absolute devastation that the families of every victim of both shootings — or...

triblive.com

Comments / 1

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did You See Hidden Message In The Sky At Geneseo?

The National Warplane Museum hosted the 41st annual Geneseo Airshow over the weekend, and there was a lot to take in. The airshow lasted for two days, and while you were there, you could see historic aircrafts, such as the F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, Quicksilver, Mad Max P-51, and you could see flybys with a WWI replica aircraft – just to name a few.
GENESEO, NY
wgnradio.com

Animal Wellness Action and addressing red flags immediately

President of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle joined Steve Dale to discuss the recent rise in mass shootings in America. They both had a hunch that the shooters from Buffalo and Uvalde might have previously abused animals, and with the confirmation coming from the news that these shooters did abuse animals, both Wayne and Steve delved into ways of preventing further atrocities from happening should these red flags become apparent.
BUFFALO, NY
newsfromthestates.com

Gov. DeSantis finally comments at length on Buffalo, Uvalde, Parkland and Columbine mass shootings

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference in Orlando on June 3, 2022. FL Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo stands behind him. Credit: Gov. DeSantis Facebook page. Following Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa — what President Joe Biden has called “killing fields” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally commented publicly and at length Friday about the recent mass shootings that have shocked the nation.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Charge Buffalo Massacre Defendant Under Anti-Lynching Law

George Floyd was a victim of lynching two years ago. The mass murder of African Americans in Buffalo, N.Y., was also a lynching, says Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, professor of constitutional law at John Jay College (CUNY). Our nation must accept that lynching continues and use the new Emmett Till Antilynching Act to prosecute the alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, she argues.
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Buffalo Ways You Know You Are Getting Old

Every day each and every one of us is getting older. Here in Buffalo there are some very unique things that you do when only in Buffalo when you get older. So when we get older here in Western New York there are things that you start doing or stop doing.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
S. E. Cupp
vigourtimes.com

Researchers Say They Know How to Stop Mass Shootings

– — Two researchers detailed the life histories of 180 mass shooters dating back to 1966, and they discovered striking similarities that they say can help stem the problem, if only politicians will listen.Politico interviewed psychologist Jillian Peterson and sociologist James Densley, whose findings are revealed in a new book. They say “mass shootings are socially contagious,” so back-to-back, high-profile events in Buffalo and Uvalde were no surprise. The typical mass shooter’s profile begins with early trauma or abuse that eventually leads to “despair, isolation, [and] self-loathing.” These are warning signs for suicide, but would-be shooters turn their self-hatred toward others. They also seek notoriety, thought they do not intend to survive.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Food insecurity is a real problem in Buffalo and WNY

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said there is more the government can do to help deal with the food insecurity issues in Buffalo and Western New York. She wants families to receive more money for food and make sure more families are eligible to get those dollars. The U.S. Department of...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Ukraine#Guns#Violent Crime#American
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo celebrates Pride with parade and festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Pride was on full display Sunday, as Western New Yorkers packed Elmwood Avenue to celebrate the Pride Parade. The parade traveled from Forest Avenue to Allen Street, marking the first in-person parade in two years, as part of the final day of Buffalo’s Pride Week. “I’m very excited to join […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

There Are Two Haunted Looking Ghost Ships In Buffalo

The cool part about the City of Buffalo is the balance of old and new. There's really no better place for that than the Buffalo River, where the Silo City is. It wasn't that long ago that the area around the silos, where Buffalo RiverWorks is, was nothing more than just old buildings that had been abandoned. It's really changed over the last 10-15 years or so.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

City Of Buffalo Will Pick Up Bulk Trash In These Neighborhoods Soon

The City of Buffalo will be picking up bulk trash in these four neighborhoods over the next few weeks. Currently, Delaware District residents that bulk trash collection will take place every day this week, through Saturday, June 11. Residents should place all bulk trash items at the curb now so they don’t miss pick-up day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIVB

Mel’s Mutts: Sunny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Sunny! He’s up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. If you would like to learn how he can become part of your home, watch the video above and click/tap here. More Adoptable Animals. Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Greekfest in full swing

Another big event is underway, the Buffalo Greekfest is finally here! Photojournalist Franco Ardito takes us to the festival to experience the sights and tastes.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat Made To Local Elementary School

JAMESTOWN – Authorities were made aware about a potential threat to Ring Elementary School Sunday evening. Jamestown Public Schools were made aware Sunday evening that a 4th grade student had sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to Ring Elementary School. Since the initial threat police...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy