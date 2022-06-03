S.E. Cupp: Buffalo, Uvalde and the American psyche

– — Two researchers detailed the life histories of 180 mass shooters dating back to 1966, and they discovered striking similarities that they say can help stem the problem, if only politicians will listen.Politico interviewed psychologist Jillian Peterson and sociologist James Densley, whose findings are revealed in a new book. They say “mass shootings are socially contagious,” so back-to-back, high-profile events in Buffalo and Uvalde were no surprise. The typical mass shooter’s profile begins with early trauma or abuse that eventually leads to “despair, isolation, [and] self-loathing.” These are warning signs for suicide, but would-be shooters turn their self-hatred toward others. They also seek notoriety, thought they do not intend to survive.

