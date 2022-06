Sonora, CA — After offering her high praise, the Sonora City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, to hire Melissa Eads as the new city administrator. She has been serving in the interim role over the past six months. Eads commented to the council on Monday evening, “Thank you all for trusting, and investing, in me. I am truly grateful to everyone. I am really motivated and inspired by this team, and I hope together we accomplish great things.”

