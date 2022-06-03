ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jax high schools receive needed safety equipment

By Chloe Sparks
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jackson County school officials are upgrading safety equipment in their high schools.

They’re adding more automated external defibrillators, or AED’s, at the schools.

Every school in the district had one to treat people having a heart attack.

Best CPR manikin

The Zachary Martin Act requires an AED at every public school that is a part of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

But there also must be one at every school event.

The school district asked Jackson County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Charlie Brunner for help finding some.

Brunner was able to get 10 brand new AED’s leftover from shutdown covid sites, for free.

He said it was an honor.

“As you know cardiac arrest can happen across any race and any age at any time even without warning,” Bruner said. “So this provides for a safer community all across the county and we’re just proud to be partners with you all so thank you.”

Each of the high schools will receive an extra AED pack.

If there are any left-over, they’ll go to schools with the greatest need.

