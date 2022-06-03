ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

New app alerts users during active shooter scenarios in two upstate counties

By Rashad Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Mobile device users in Pickens and Oconee counties can now know when an active shooter situation is in progress. Through the 'Digital Siren App,' launched at the end of 2021, app users will receive push notifications once a specific type of call is made to a 911...

