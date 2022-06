Canada national team star Marie-Philip Poulin isn't yet finished with her playing career but is already thinking about what's next. Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that Poulin has been appointed as a player development consultant for the NHL club. Per the official release, the 31-year-old will evaluate players on the ice and in video sessions "to work on their individual and collective skills" alongside director of player development Rob Ramage and director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

NHL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO