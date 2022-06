Detroit — Downtown is gonna’ be fast 'n' furious next June. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear passed the baton from Belle Isle to Detroit’s streets Monday as the race returns to its Motor City roots next June 2-4 for the first time since 1991. Chevrolet President Mark Reuss, GP Chairman Bud Denker and Penske superstar driver Will Power — who won the last race on Belle Isle Sunday — held a news conference at the new finish line on Franklin Street just east of the Renaissance Center and gave the media its first tour of the new track, where speeds will hit 180 mph.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO