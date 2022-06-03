ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hortonville, WI

Hortonville's Smith wins gold in shot put

By Doug Ritchay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Ben Smith entered Friday's Division 1 state track and field meet as a favorite to win the shot put title, but being a favorite and coming through are two different things. Three throws into the competition, Smith came up with his best throw of...

Fox11online.com

State Notebook: Stingles each win a state title; Smith doubles up

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Cade Stingle knew what he was up against this weekend at the Division 3 state track and field meet. After placing second in the 110-meter and 300 hurdles last year to Reedsville's Brennen Dvorachek, Stingle had to find a way to get faster than his "rival."
LA CROSSE, WI
Fox11online.com

They Arndt going to catch her: Fond du Lac hurdler wins state title

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Sydney Arndt was exactly where she needed to be entering Saturday's 100-meter hurdles final at the Division 1 state track and field meet. She was the top seed after preliminary races in Friday and after placing second a year ago, she had all the motivation in the world.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Caught on camera: Rare double play turned in Fox Valley gym class

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A third-grade gym class in Northeast Wisconsin turned an unusual double play -- and it was caught on camera!. Teacher Dan Milliren shared the video of the 1-3 putout at North Greenville Elementary. He says the class was playing gatorball baseball -- a modified version of the game played with a larger ball. Milliren says a student hit the ball off a tee. He was in the pitcher's position, and while he typically tried to let the kids play defense, he instinctively put his foot out in the path of the batted ball. The ball went straight up into the air, where a field caught it. That student then ran to first base to force out a runner who had left the base.
GREENVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Badgers greats McIntosh, Vincent on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

(WLUK) -- Several players and coaches with ties to either the state of Wisconsin or the Green Bay Packers have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class. The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the ballot Monday. It includes 80 players and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay pools and parks still looking for summer help

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Many people are excited to head to the park or enjoy time at the pool this summer. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department says they are still in need of employees to help staff their pools and parks. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Summer fun awaits at South Bay Marina

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Many people are ready to get out on the water for the summer season!. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Monday morning at South Bay Marina to see what they have to offer this summer. Click the video to watch the segments.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Knights on the Fox concert lineup released

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A series of free public concerts is returning to the St. Norbert College campus. The lineup for the 19th season of Knights on the Fox has been released. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Country and classic rock. July 19. Rock. July 26. Eclectic...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay students kick off summer with a good read

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As Green Bay students close the chapter on their school year, they can open a new book heading into summer. Thanks to the Brown County United Way and Imperial Supplies, a new book was given to every student at Howe Elementary School Monday. It's part of...
GREEN BAY, WI
