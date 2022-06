The SpartaCats meme coin project is going to place an advertising billboard in front of Elon Musk’s office. Since the well-known Dogecoin meme coin owes much of its popularity to the head of SpaceX, the banner advertising furry dog ​​opponents will be placed where Musk can’t help but notice it. With its first advertising campaign, the project team claims that in addition to the fact that cats are objectively more popular than dogs in most countries, there is the real value behind the SpartaCats meme coin. This sets PURR apart from both DOGE and all other coins in its class.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO