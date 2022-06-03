ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Why Wait? Tickets On Sale Now For Yakima’s Newest Music Party!

By Dave Ettl
 4 days ago
Today is the day to put into motion your plans to attend the premiere party of the fall. Tickets go on sale at 10 am today for the Hop Country Music Festival. Let's catch you up on the festival itself, starting with the pre-function that goes down on Friday, September...

107.3 KFFM

The 4 Best Spots in Yakima Valley for Some Trivia Night Fun!

Trivia nights are quickly becoming the next new IT thing in the Yakima Valley. For a lot of us geeks and nerds, trivia nights have been a thing to do in Yakima for years. I have been at quite a few trivia nights at places like the Yakima Sports Center and a local brew pub. If you keep your eyes open, you'll see that more and more trivia night spots are popping up all over the place, which makes my geeky heart happy.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Support Ike Music Department by Eating at Abby’s Tonight

Every so often our local high schools will do a 'take-over' at a local restaurant. The prices won't be any more expensive or anything. All you need to do is order food, tell them you're there because of the high school promotion and they'll donate proceeds to the good of the cause. In this case, you eat pizza while helping our kids at Eisenhower High School.
TIETON, WA
92.9 The Bull

3 Spots Around Town That Make You Forget You’re Living in Yakima Valley

3 Spots Around Town That Make You Forget You're Living in Yakima Valley. It is fun to visit places in the Yakima Valley that make you feel as though you have traveled far and away without having to spend all that money on flights, Amtrak train rides, or gas for the car. Below are three local escapes that make you feel like you have left the Yakima Valley. It is fun to get away from it all, if only for a few moments in time!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Entertainment
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
KEPR

China Cafe to reopen in new location

Kennewick, WA — A Tri-Cities culinary staple is coming back after closing its doors in November. China Cafe spent nearly 40 years inside the recognizable former Pizza Hut on N. Ely St. off Highway 395. Now, according to the Marineland Village owner, they will re-open in Marineland Village at 201 S. Edison St.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima restaurants open new locations

• The recently remodeled Taco Bell at 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard has reopened. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, staying open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The dining room is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Call 509-453-5665.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

1073 Yakima Valley Jobs That Will Help You Live Your Best Life!

Are you looking for a stable income? The below Yakima Valley companies are always hiring, and offer on-the-job training, opportunities for paid tuition, benefits, and promotions with the possibility to grow within the company, all while putting money in your bank account. Each position and opportunity changes as the year...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

3 Ways to Celebrate Pride Month in the Yakima Valley

June is officially pride month, we've come a long way in this country and our state, celebrating yourself for being who you are. This is something people have taken for granted for a long time and something others wished and fought for even longer. Now in 2022, we want to...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Gas Prices Pinching Summer Plans? Find Fun in Yakima Parks

With gas prices rising and inflation out of control if you are scaling back your summer vacation plans there's plenty of fun stuff to do in Yakima parks. City officials have released the 2022 Summer Program Guide full of suggestions for the your summer fun. A press release says the city plans things like a “Dive ‘N Movie,” walking tours of historic Tahoma Cemetery and Franklin Park, Family Play Days at Fisher Park Golf Course and Friday Night Teen Zone at Washington Fruit Community Center. Those are just some of things planned for a busy summer in city parks.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Rising gas prices impacting organizations in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. — Gas prices are continuing to increase across the nation and here in Washington. As prices increase, so does the impact on local organizations. "We're looking at 30-40% more for gas than we used to so it's a little bit of the sticker shock," said Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Nutrition Services Director, Kristi Thien.
RICHLAND, WA
107.3 KFFM

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships

Bite Club Throwdown Crowns Yakima Chef an Entry to World Food Championships. THE FIRST RULE OF BITE CLUB IS... The first rule of Bite Club is "Don't talk about Bite Club!", but if I did that then I wouldn't be able to tell you about the amazing Bite Club Throwdown food competition that happened in Yakima last week! The event was held at Eats & Elixirs, which is one of the local Yakima restaurants that I put on my "year-round" list of of favorite places to eat. The Bite Club Throwdown competition, created by local celebrity chef, Shawn Niles, pitted two superb Yakima chefs whom many would say are the creme de la creme against a Gordon Ramsay Masterchef finalist! Which one of these chefs won a coveted entry spot into the World Food Championships being held in November 2022?
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Impress Your Friends and Treat Them to a Kobe Roll in Yakima

Growing up in Yakima, there was only one place I knew of that had sushi on the menu. Fortunately, we live in a time where we have several places now and they're all pretty terrific in my book. Each place has standards and features rolls and styles unique to that restaurant. One place in town is Kobe Sushi and Teriyaki. They have a great menu of items like chicken teriyaki, yakisoba, legit ramen (nothing close to top ramen) and lots of sushi. Because it's their namesake and I love to order whatever that place has specific to that restaurant I ordered the Kobe Roll. I'm glad I did.
YAKIMA, WA
