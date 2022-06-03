ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Edwin Rios receives Friday off

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is not starting in Friday's contest against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was kept on the bench in California. In a matchup against left-hander David Peterson, our models project Barnes to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Will Smith sent to Dodgers' bench on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Smith will rest at home after Austin Barnes was chosen as Saturday's starting catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 108 batted balls this season, Smith has recorded a 9.3% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Eddy Alvarez in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Alvarez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Alvarez for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Our models project Davis for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 6/7/22

This should be a fun slate all around with 12 games going on Tuesday night, and we have a healthy selection of both pitchers and stacks. This should also be a far less stressful night for weather compared to Monday. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's...
MLB
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Minnesota on Sunday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sanchez will catch for left-hander Devin Smeltzer on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets
numberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 9

Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Rays' Taylor Walls batting ninth on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Walls will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Vidal Brujan returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Walls for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton sitting for Minnesota on Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Urshela for 8.2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Plesac and Cleveland. numberFire's models project McKenna for 7.1 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Brian Serven starting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project Serven for 0.9 hits 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sitting for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Pederson will move to the bench on Sunday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat first versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Slater for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Williams starting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Heim for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.8...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick starting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. McCormick is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project McCormick for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brewers' Christian Yelich batting third on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yelich will start in left field on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Lorenzo Cain moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Yelich for 9.2 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Trevino will catch for left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Rony Garcia and the Tigers. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 8.4 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton sitting for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stanton will move to the bench on Sunday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat first versus right-hander Rony Garcia and Detroit. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 10.8...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy