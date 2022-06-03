ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Philanthropist Charlotte Kleeman Remembered

By Jade Aubuchon
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the community gathered Friday in remembrance of Santa Clarita philanthropist Charlotte Gladys Kleeman, who served our Santa Clarita Valley for decades through her outreach efforts. Friday, dozens of community leaders met at the College of the Canyons (COC) University Center to bid farewell to Kleeman, who is...

Santa Clarita Radio

First Santa Clarita Graffiti Removal Day Draws Volunteers

Volunteers of all ages gathered Saturday to take part in the inaugural Santa Clarita Graffiti Removal Day, working to paint the wall in the Santa Clarita riverbed in Saugus. The event took place Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Bouquet Canyon Road near Saugus High School. Volunteers were guided by the Santa Clarita Graffiti Removal team to the beautification site in the riverbed between Bouquet Canyon Road and the high school.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Fentanyl Usage – June 06, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Fentanyl Usage – June 06, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guests, Jaime Puerta and Christal Anzalone. Cary starts off the show by talking with Christal and Jaime about fentanyl and how it affects people and teens when they consume it. Christal and Jaime talk about how fentanyl has affected their own families, such as both of them losing their own sons to fentanyl overdoses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturned, Person Trapped In Santa Clarita Rollover Crash

A car overturned leaving one person trapped inside on Monday afternoon. At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Looking For A New Church Home?

Finally, I discovered a church in Santa Clarita that was inspiring, full of passion and humor and made me think outside my comfort zone. After 40+ years at my former church in Santa Clarita, I finally had to part ways because of their drift from being a Bible believing church. I was looking for a fundamental Bible church in Santa Clarita which was a family integrated church as well. I had visited three different churches, but none satisfied my longing for fundamental Christian teachings with frequent references and readings from the Bible.
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Monte:- Interesting 7 Sights of El Monte, CA

El Monte is located in Los Angeles County California, United States. It is located east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. El Monte’s slogan reads “Welcome To Friendly El Monte”, and it is also known historically as “The End of the Santa Fe Trail”.
EL MONTE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Armed Felon Arrested After 14 Freeway Argument

A convicted felon was arrested after he was found with a firearm following an argument on the side of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country early Sunday. Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a disabled vehicle on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall area office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

DUI, Drug-Related Crimes Again Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Twenty-three arrests were reported in Santa Clarita over the weekend, with a majority of arrests made for driving under the influence and drug-related crimes. Between Friday, June 3 and Sunday, June 5, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 23 people, a slight decrease from last weekend’s 27, according to booking logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

How much house $400,000 gets you in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - The end of March marked a new beginning for home prices. After a whopping 26.5% jump from 2021, the median listing price landed at $405,000. So what exactly does $400,000 get you in Southern California?. Take a look:. Santa Ana: 759 sq. ft. Anaheim: 755 sq. ft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race Preview: Hollywood’s Split Could Foreshadow A Contentious, And Expensive, November Election

Click here to read the full article. When voters go to the polls Tuesday for Los Angeles’ primary election, they are likely to advance two mayoral candidates to the general election: Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and developer Rick Caruso. If so, Hollywood’s unusual split in its loyalties between the two could be an indicator of a highly contentious and massively expensive November general election. Both candidates have courted the industry for support, pledged to retain and boost film and TV production and have trumpeted their support from some of showbiz’s most prominent donors. Just in the past few weeks, Caruso’s campaign has highlighted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

