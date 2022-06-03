ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wear Orange Anti-Gun Violence Groups hold events across Maryland highlighting resources and raising awarness

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNOW HILL, Md- To commemorate national gun violence awareness week Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Wear Orange anti-gun violence groups are holding events across Delmarva to help raise awareness of resources and help to prevent deaths and injuries with guns. Nicole...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 3

Cindy's Advice
3d ago

Try enforcing the laws we already have on the books rather than more Gun laws that take guns from innocent people trying to keep their family safe.

Reply
4
Related
wypr.org

For Maryland’s local health officers, a long road ahead amid threats

It’s been a difficult two years and counting for local public health officers tasked to enforce sometimes unpopular policies across Maryland communities during the coronavirus pandemic. And the struggle isn’t over yet, health officers and advocates say. Local health officers were shocked about the level of vitriol from...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

DE lawmakers push pay raise to tackle current bus driver shortage

DELAWARE – “We’re still obligated to make sure we get them to and from every day,” Tidwell said. That obligation now faces challenges with the current bus driver shortage impacting school districts across Delaware. Indian River School District Transportation Supervisor Shawn Tidwell says pay may be...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Snow Hill#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Dontlookaway
WITF

Mass shootings in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. leave dozens killed or wounded this weekend

The spasm of gun violence came as the nation continues mourning the lives lost in mass shootings last month in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. A string of shootings left at least 15 people dead and more than 60 others wounded in eight states this weekend, a spasm of gun violence that came as the nation continues mourning the lives lost in mass shootings last month in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
WMDT.com

MSP warning of online scam targeting minors

EASTON, Md. – Maryland State Police are warning the public of an online scam involving the sexual extortion of minors. Police say they have received numerous reports of minors being contacted by other social media users who began chatting with them on various messaging services such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Investigators believe online predators may often give the impression that they are romantically interested in the minor being targeted in order to gain their trust. As the conversations progress, the suspect user will request sexually illicit photos of the minor and may even send photos back to the minor in return.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

House Speaker Pelosi To Visit Tugboat Named For Her Father At Fire Museum of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month. Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign. Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – June 2022

June is Great Outdoors Month and we hope to see you out enjoying Maryland’s natural spaces, including our vast system of state parks and forests, and of course the state’s world-renowned waterways.  This is peak season for one of Maryland’s favorite pastimes, fishing, from the cold streams and rivers of Western Maryland to the Atlantic surf. If you want […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS DFW

Texas conservatives sign letter supporting gun safety measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gun reform efforts in Congress are getting new support from some prominent Texas conservatives.An open letter signed by more than 200 conservatives and self-described "gun enthusiasts" calling for action on gun safety measures has garnered national attention.The letter, placed on a full-page ad in Sunday's Dallas Morning News, endorses red flag laws, expanding background checks, and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21. It also throws support behind Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is leading bipartisan negotiations on gun legislation in Congress.More than half of the people who signed the letter live in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
WMDT.com

College enrollment numbers dropping nationally, while local institutions see increase

MARYLAND – Nationally, college enrollment numbers are dropping. But it’s a different story locally, according to Salisbury University (SU) and University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) admissions officials. COVID-19 and College. The COVID-19 pandemic posed many challenges to college hopefuls. For the higher education institutions those prospective students...
MARYLAND STATE
KRMG

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
DCist

A Dozen Day Trips To Escape D.C. This Summer

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
TRAVEL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
WUSA

Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — It's Pride Month and people are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout the DMV area, including in Maryland. There are several pride celebrations throughout the state, but here's a detailed look at how to celebrate in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. Pride Events in Frederick County.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy