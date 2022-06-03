Wear Orange Anti-Gun Violence Groups hold events across Maryland highlighting resources and raising awarness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month. Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign. Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO