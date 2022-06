Early Voting begins Monday, May 16th, and ends Friday, May 20th. Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello encourages eligible Dallas County voters to vote early in the May 24th Primary Runoff Election. Early Voting begins Monday, May 16th, and ends Friday, May 20th. Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county. There will be 47 vote centers open across Dallas County during early voting. A complete list of those locations and times can be found by following this link – Early Vote List. Voters can also find their nearest early vote location with DCED’s Early Voting Location Finder.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO