Missing diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka after search

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.”
This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead.
Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening.
The family says no foul play is suspected.
The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1.
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - After two people were found dead Friday evening, Steele County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investigating the deaths as "suspicious." On Friday, June 3, at around 8:22 p.m. police responded to a "suspicious incident" on the 200 block of 1st Street Northwest in Medford. Upon...
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
MINNEAPOLIS — A disturbing video shows scattering people and gunshots just outside the University of Minnesota campus over the weekend and is still spreading on social media. "We heard like 30 to 40 gunshots and then we just ran around the back," said Bryce Layton, a student who just...
A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
A St. Paul teenager has struck a plea deal with prosecutors regarding his role in a 10-day carjacking and robbery spree across the Twin Cities. Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a 10 year prison sentence. In addition to the deal, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger...
Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
MINNEAPOLIS — A young man the Ramsey County sheriff once referred to as "public enemy number one" has struck a plea deal for his role in a 10-day crime spree that involved victims from at least 15 communities across the metro. Kashawn Wertman agreed to plead guilty to a...
Originally published June 3, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner.
With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore.
The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.
Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property.
The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola.
Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year.
“This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement.
A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.
The crash remains under investigation.
An appeal has been issued to find a University of Minnesota student who has been missing since June 1. Abdi Ali, 21, of Prior Lake, posted to Twitter at 6:20 a.m. on June 1, the last time he has been seen or heard from. A picture posted of him at...
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
