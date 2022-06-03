ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Missing diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka after search

By Nick Longworth
fox9.com
 3 days ago

(FOX 9) - A search for a missing diver in Lake Minnetonka led to a rescue and the person being pronounced dead on Friday. At around 12 p.m., the Hennepin County...

www.fox9.com

CBS Minnesota

Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner. With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore. The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says. Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property. The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
