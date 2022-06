When you want a mascara that will last through a hot yoga class or treadmill session, you need something a little stronger than your everyday formula. The best sweat-proof mascaras are easy to identify: just look for the term ‘waterproof’ on the label. With that all-important requirement met, simply choose the waterproof mascara that best suits your preferences in terms of its lengthening, volumizing, or curling abilities. In general, you can count on thinner, tapered wands that are made from plastic to deliver on length, while a curved wand (and a lash curler, of course) will encourage curl and lift. And if you want to bulk up your lashes, a thicker wand that's oversized or hourglass-shaped is always best.

