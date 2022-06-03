WeHo inaugural Pride is here by John Duran

Pride month hasn’t always held a special place in my heart, growing up in a place where being gay was a pejorative. But over the last few years, as I’ve grown more deeply involved in the LGTBQ community, I’ve taken the opportunity to think carefully about how we use this month not just for visibility, but true progress, inclusion, and unity—within the community and across the general population. This year, I have a unique reflection having been an openly gay candidate for mayor of the second largest city in America. And let me tell you, the picture is not a pretty one. It’s time for us to be honest with ourselves, if we’re ever going to effect real change.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO