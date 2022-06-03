ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WeHo inaugural Pride is here by John Duran

By John Duran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I recently got “schooled” by a young gay teenager about the history of LGBT pride here in Los Angeles. This bright eager mind told me what he had found by Googling the history of Pride. He told me how Stonewall happened in New York City in June of 1969 when drag...

Reason.com

L.A.'s Eternal Eviction Moratorium

By this spring, nearly all the eviction moratoriums imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic had ended, either because courts blocked them or because legislators repealed them or allowed them to expire. One conspicuous exception was Los Angeles, where tenants were still protected from eviction by the city's ongoing state of emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race Preview: Hollywood’s Split Could Foreshadow A Contentious, And Expensive, November Election

Click here to read the full article. When voters go to the polls Tuesday for Los Angeles’ primary election, they are likely to advance two mayoral candidates to the general election: Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and developer Rick Caruso. If so, Hollywood’s unusual split in its loyalties between the two could be an indicator of a highly contentious and massively expensive November general election. Both candidates have courted the industry for support, pledged to retain and boost film and TV production and have trumpeted their support from some of showbiz’s most prominent donors. Just in the past few weeks, Caruso’s campaign has highlighted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

One of Venice’s Best Waterside Restaurants Gets a Big Summer Refresh

Pier House has received a comprehensive redesign and menu revamp from Mike Dobson and Eric Bernek of the Venice Restaurant Group, adding a breezy, sunny new place for fresh seafood platters from chef Jennifer Corona. Though it’s been open continuously for the past year, the new menu items are just coming online, giving the restaurant a fresh reboot. Think whole grilled branzino with crispy chili and limes, raw Peruvian scallops, and blistered shishito peppers with black garlic aioli. The new interior design is an homage to the original Venice Pier of the early 1900s to the bustling area they’re trying to dub “Washington Square” at the end of Washington Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

OpEd: Why I voted for Bob Hertzberg

Election Day is a few days away and one of the most important races in Los Angeles County is for Supervisor which includes West Hollywood. Sheila Kuehl is our current representative in District 3. She was first elected to the County Board of Supervisors in 2014. West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath is running for Kuehl’s seat and has received her endorsement.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

The clean-up after Pride

The City of West Hollywood executed the first Inaugural WeHo Pride with tremendous success. Thousands lined the boulevard to celebrate the first official Pride Parade in three years. Thousands more attended the OUTLOUD Music Festival which pulled off the first event at the new West Hollywood Park flawlessly. Street sweeping...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

CRAIG GREIWE: I’m the only openly gay candidate for Mayor of LA

Pride month hasn’t always held a special place in my heart, growing up in a place where being gay was a pejorative. But over the last few years, as I’ve grown more deeply involved in the LGTBQ community, I’ve taken the opportunity to think carefully about how we use this month not just for visibility, but true progress, inclusion, and unity—within the community and across the general population. This year, I have a unique reflection having been an openly gay candidate for mayor of the second largest city in America. And let me tell you, the picture is not a pretty one. It’s time for us to be honest with ourselves, if we’re ever going to effect real change.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

L.A. Conservancy’s Last Remaining Seats Series Turns 35, as City’s Key Movie Palaces Persist

Click here to read the full article. Downtown Los Angeles is a very different place than it was when the Los Angeles Conservancy kicked off its  “Last Remaining Seats” film screenings in movie palaces 35 years ago. When the annual series hits key theaters this month (after taking the last couple of Junes off for the pandemic), there will be far less trepidation in the air about the fate of some of the key theaters and the neighborhoods they’re in than there was back in 1987. One thing that’s very different, now versus then: the number of filmgoers who’ll be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor's race: Poll gives Karen Bass edge over Rick Caruso

The Los Angeles primary is June 7. If one candidate secures at least 50% of the vote, they'll become the next mayor, but a new poll from the LA Times estimates the two top candidates — Congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire Rick Caruso — each getting just over 30%.
streetfoodblog.com

Crenshaw Sq. and Extra: The place to Discover Remnants of Crenshaw’s Japanese American Historical past | Misplaced LA | Meals & Discovery

At the moment, the Crenshaw district of South Los Angeles is called a predominantly Black neighborhood, whereas Japanese Individuals are mostly related to Little Tokyo, Sawtelle, Torrance and Gardena. However after World Warfare II, Crenshaw had the largest concentration of Japanese Americans in the continental United States. Individuals who lived within the neighborhood in the course of the center of the twentieth century usually speak about its variety — public college images from that point present courses of Black, Asian, Latinx and white college students all posing collectively, with lecturers of a number of races as nicely.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in May

It’s basically summer in Los Angeles all year round, but the season still brings its pleasures, as the days get longer and restaurants gear up for the busy season. These are our picks for the best new places to get a meal in LA, whether it’s to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary or just a Tuesday when you don’t feel like cooking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
