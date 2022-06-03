ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Missing Mount Holly man found safe

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Gaston County Police report Mr. Stamey found safe.

Gaston County Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old Mount Holly man reported missing by his family on Friday, June 3.

William Millard Stamey of the 900 block of Kelly Road was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 3, leaving his residence.

When Stamey was last seen, he was driving his 2021 red GMC Canyon Elevation four-door pick-up truck, which has running boards. The vehicle has a N.C. license plate of JER-1792.

His truck was captured on a traffic camera headed south on S.C. 21 near Gold Hill Road outside Fort Mill, South Carolina at 3:22 p.m. on June 3, according to police.

Police describe Stamey as being white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He has thin/balding hair and he wears glasses. When he was last seen he was wearing khaki pants and a cowboy hat, according to police.

He has cognitive issues and may be confused and/or appear impaired.

If anyone sees Stamey or has any information regarding his disappearance, Gaston County Police ask you to call them at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Missing Mount Holly man found safe

