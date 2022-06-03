ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Free summer program for Lodi Unified students at Pacific, registration deadline is June 6

By Laura S. Diaz, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhqps_0fzx76BN00

University of the Pacific and Lodi Unified School District have partnered to create a summer program where Lodi students can take classes at Pacific for free.

Lodi students who take part in University of the Pacific’s two-week Summer High School Institute will have all of their expenses paid by Lodi Unified – including enrollment fees, lodging, meals – with COVID-19 relief funds.

Lodi Unified students can participate in one of 13 hands-on courses. Subjects listed by Pacific are coding, competitive debate, cancer research, drug development, entrepreneurship, filmmaking, innovation, music sound and recording, sports analytics, stock investment, video game design and women’s leadership. No prerequisites are required.

“Every one of these programs is high-tech and future oriented,” said Balint Sztaray, the Summer Institute’s director and chemistry professor at Pacific. “Students will have the opportunity to explore topics that pique their curiosity which can open their world to new interests.”

“From the schools, there’s been a big focus in driving the students towards college, especially those whose families don’t have that kind of experience,” such as students who could be first-generation students, Sztaray said. “It’s not easy to picture the college experience if you haven’t experienced it."

Sztaray said the program is not graded and no homework will be assigned. “After the academic program is done in the afternoon, they (students) can explore the university,” and enjoy Pacific’s installations. However, the program is still rigorous in the sense that it meets Pacific's’ academic standards, but not stressful for the students to create a positive experience, he said.

In addition to classes, students will have access to Pacific’s facilities, be part of entertainment activities and dine in the campus’s marketplace, known for its farm-to-table and plant forward cuisine and sustainability practices.

“We are thrilled to have students from Lodi Unified joining us for this one-of-a-kind experience,” Pacific President Christopher Callahan, said.

“It will give them a leg up as they prepare for college by allowing them to explore topics of interest in our state-of-the-art labs and studios, guided by our exceptional faculty who are dedicated to providing hands-on learning opportunities,” Callahan said.

Lodi students interested in participating must apply by Monday, June 6. More information and access to the registration form can be found at https://www.pacific.edu/pacific-high-school-summer-institute-lodi.

Record reporter Laura Diaz covers social justice and societal issues. She can be reached at ldiaz@recordnet.com or on Twitter @laurasdiaz_. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 1

Related
Channelocity

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ModestoView

Legends of the Cruise 2022 Walk of Fame Inductees

As George Lucas once said about American Graffiti, these were the stories that he grew up with cruising on 10th and 11th Street in those formative high school years. Everything was about your boyfriend or girlfriend, being seen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, driving, racing, parking or just circling again and again, maybe getting a ticket or two, or twenty or over one hundred like Terry McGrath of the Road Rebels, who will be honored in memoriam at the 2022 4th of July Parade. The stories that Lucas told in American Graffiti were based on people here in Modesto and these are the people we honor on the Modesto Historic Cruise Route Legends of the Cruise, Walk of Fame. There are great stories that can be told, and many that can’t, and that is part of the legend. These legends must live on and our kids and their kids need to know all about them. As we are growing up, we now have Cruise Legends that graduated in the 70s. These were good times and let’s meet the 2022 Legends of the Cruise.
MODESTO, CA
consultant360.com

Subclinical Pyelonephritis Presenting as Relapsing Fever: A Prodrome in the Development of Chronic Pyelonephritis

Paul Shiu, DO1 • Anil Harrison, MD2,3 • Priya Nand, MD4. 1Internal Medicine Resident, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Stockton, California. 2Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program, St. Joseph’s Medical center, Stockton, California. 3Medical Director, Touro University Medical Group, Stockton, California. 4Infectious Disease Physician, Touro University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Education
Local
California Education
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Brewfest 2022 at Johnson-Springview Park

Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin Brewfest, one of South Placer’s popular brew events returns today, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The South Placer Rotary Club will hold its 14th annual Rocklin Brewfest, featuring live music, more than 45 breweries, 7 wineries, and food trucks. The event will be from 1...
ROCKLIN, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Tell a California College Student to Apply for a $10,000 Stipend

California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and other education advocates around the state are encouraging college students to apply for financial assistance through the Californians for All College Corps program. Over the next two years, 6,500 California students who qualify will receive stipends of $10,000 each year to pay for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are events happening this weekend in Northern California

From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#High School Institute#The Summer Institute
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Certification Requirements For California Servers And Bartenders Set To Start This Summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — By the end of the summer, all of California’s alcohol servers and their managers are required to complete mandatory training and have a valid Responsible Beverage Service certification from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The law, that goes into effect on July 1st, gives servers and their managers 60 days meet the requirements under Assembly Bill 1221 and Assembly Bill 82. AB 1221. An alcoholic server is anyone employed at an ABC on-premises licensed establishment who is responsible for checking identifications, taking customer orders, and pouring or delivering alcoholic beverages. The training can be done online and there...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Grass Fire Burns Popular Delta Island Near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) — Two people were evacuated Monday after a grass fire flared up on an island in the San Joaquin River near Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked to battle the flames near the Lost Isle resort, roughly 15 miles northwest of Stockton. (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office) The two people were evacuated after flames jumped to a structure on the island, which was likely one of the old abandoned Tiki bars, and started it on fire. While private department Holt Fire, hired by local farmers to protect the area, and sheriff’s boats defend nearby land and...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto June 2022 Events

Modesto is the official hub of California. Some of the best restaurants, shows, and events are all in Modesto. In a city of over 218,000 people, you will find incredible museums, art galleries, and points of interest for people of all ages. Whether you are a local, new in town,...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Mountain Democrat

Caldor Fire holding heat after winter

Grizzly Flat residents Kathy Gallagher and Paul Johnson were riding their quads in a south county area razed by the Caldor Fire last week when they spotted what looked like a smoldering campfire. Off Leoni Road between Leoni Meadows and Grizzly Flat, it wasn’t in an area where the two...
ModestoView

FamilyView: VanderHelm Farms You-Pick Blueberries and Tractor Rides

FamilyView: VanderHelm Farms You-Pick Blueberries and Tractor Rides. VanderHelm Farms is open for the season! Just in time for summer break. An afternoon at VanderHelm is a great way to have fun, teach your kids about our local agriculture and eat healthy, too. The farm has blueberries, strawberries, peaches, apriums and zucchini. It’s really fun to walk through to see all the different kinds of fruit and how it grows. Let your kids pick what they like and let them enjoy everything our valley has to offer. We grow so many things right here in our valley. Our climate is perfect to grow nearly everything, and agriculture is a huge industry. Our littles may just grow up to be farmers, equipment mechanics, soil testers, or farm accountants if they prefer to work indoors. A day at VanderHelm could instil a love for agriculture that a day in the classroom could never do. There is a playground on-site for littles too, with a teeter-totter, swings, sandbox and a GIANT tractor to play on. Farther down the farm is a mini-playground near the strawberries with different sized tires and slides to help your littles get their wiggles out mid-picking. Pack a lunch and enjoy it under the shade on one of the many available picnic tables!
MODESTO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

CDC calls for masks. Here’s why North Bay counties so far aren’t requiring them

Even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday ranked 13 California counties as having a high level of “COVID-19 danger,” that doesn’t mean the federal agency has the authority to require people to wear masks. Rather, it’s a recommendation. The CDC every...
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

2K+
Followers
688
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy