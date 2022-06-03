ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

4-year-old dead after high speed race involving father

By Elise Kim
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the...

