Tempe, AZ

Tempe ends COVID-19 emergency order

Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

The Tempe City Council voted to end its emergency ordinance passed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote came during the regular city council meeting on May 26 and the resolution passed 6-0. Only Vice Mayor Randy Keating was absent. It was the second public hearing for the resolution after the first occurred on April 28.

The emergency order was initially established in March 2020 by former Mayor Mark Mitchell.

The resolution said the order “is no longer necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health, safety, or general welfare of the community from the COVID-19 outbreak in the city affecting residents, the public and employees.”

Gov. Doug Ducey ended the coronavirus pandemic-related state of emergency for Arizona on March 30.  On Feb. 26, the City of Tempe made face coverings optional for anyone in city-run facilities, including Tempe City Hall and council meetings.

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

