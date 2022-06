Angelina Palmer's only crime on her 39th birthday last month was being in the wrong place at the wrong time, her younger brother says. Sheriff's deputies say Palmer, who has nine children and 11 siblings, was struck by a stray bullet from a confrontation she had no part in as she was leaving the 7-Eleven near 174th Street East and Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway on May 26. Another bullet fired from a car toward another vehicle struck a third car parked at a gas station pump but did not injure anyone.

SPANAWAY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO