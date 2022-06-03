ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Reed among three Democratic US Senators calling on Biden to tap into diesel fuel reserve

By Matthew Stevens
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed is one of several US Democratic Senators calling on President Biden to tap into the diesel fuel reserve to help combat inflation. Reed is joined by Sens. Dick...

Comments / 3

Barry Browning
3d ago

How about opening the pipeline. What’s wrong with these people?

