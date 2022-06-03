What keeps me up at night about Uvalde — 19 little empty beds in 19 homes. We can't forget.

I woke up in the middle of the night. This happens more often than I would like. When it does, I try to appreciate that I am in a comfortable bed, and the phone is probably not going to ring.

There is nothing I am supposed to be doing. No one is wanting anything from me. It is peaceful in the middle of the night.

Sometimes I hear a bird and, on rare occasions, an owl. The owl is disconcerting because I once knew a Native American from South Dakota who believed that owls could be warnings of difficult times ahead.

But not always. Sometimes an owl is just an owl. He could tell the difference. His grandmother taught him. But he had no way to teach me owl-call discernment. So it sends a little shiver down my spine.

On this night, however, I thought of 19 empty beds where 19 children used to sleep. I pictured them just sitting there in their bedrooms in the middle of the night. Were the beds made before the children went off to school? Were the sheets rumpled waiting for a child to return?

And what do you do with your child’s bed? Do you leave it just like it was on that day? Do you give it away? Do you make the bed? Do you crawl into it so you can smell your child’s scent still lingering on the sheets? Do you wash the sheets, or do you put them into a plastic bag to preserve the scent as long as possible?

Nineteen little beds. Maybe some were shared with a brother or sister. Nineteen empty sleeping places.

The story is still fresh, but soon enough it will not be.

Before the people left behind have decided what to do with the beds left behind there will be other news stories, maybe other shootings or war or natural disasters or coups or God only knows what else. The throng of reporters and cameras will have moved to other locations, but the empty beds will still be there, silent testimony to the children who are no more.

There was once an empty bed at my house when I was a child. The baby my mother carried a full nine months gave a jerk in the middle of the night. And then he never moved again. She could actually feel him die. I can’t even imagine the horror of that. The cord wrapped around his neck, and his little light was extinguished.

My father took apart the bed meant for him and stored it in the attic until I was expecting my own child. He insisted that I take it, repaint it and put it back together. I did.

We all pay a huge price for living. Gut-wrenching things happen. And often there really are people to blame. We can name them. We can take them to court. We can direct our anger and our grief in their direction.

Sometimes people just find a scapegoat whether it is justified or not. A teacher was said to have left a school door propped open. But she didn’t. She knew it. And, I suspect the people who said she did it knew it wasn’t true.

And there is the shooter and his family and people who failed to “heed the warnings” he kept sending out. And the police who failed to act even as children begged for help through 911 calls. And the gun lobby and the gun manufacturers and the people who refuse to enact laws that might prevent mass shootings.

That is human. There is a desire for justice and to “make sure it never happens again.” Justified. Completely understandable.

But in the middle of the night all I could think about was those empty beds, those little beds with Snoopy sheets or Disney character sheets or just white sheets like the ones I grew up with. Little beds with little boy smudges and little girl used bandaids that fell off a scraped knee. Maybe some fur from the dog or cat that liked to snuggle up to a child for the night.

A part of me wishes I could make a photograph of every empty bed to remind me not only of each child but the view every member of the household sees over and over again.

That is what I was thinking in the middle of the night.

God forbid that we get used to this. We know what to do because other countries have already done it: Australia, Canada, Scotland, New Zealand, Norway.

“There’s been another school shooting in……..” How many empty beds is it going to take?

— Write Staunton columnist Patricia Hunt at phunt@marybaldwin.edu.

