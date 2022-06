Baseball in Hattiesburg will continue as Southern Miss beats LSU 8-7 to win the Hattiesburg Regional and advance to their second-ever Super Regional. Southern Miss will now be hosting a Super Regional because No. 6 seed Miami lost in their respective regional. The Golden Eagles will face none other than in-state foe Ole Miss for a right to go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO