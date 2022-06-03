ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers announce Friday night starting lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their four-game series out in California on Friday night.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York.

Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66) will start for New York, while Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90) will go for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won the opener on Thursday, 2-0.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday:

numberfire.com

Will Smith sent to Dodgers' bench on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Smith will rest at home after Austin Barnes was chosen as Saturday's starting catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 108 batted balls this season, Smith has recorded a 9.3% barrel rate and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Mets claim NL's best record after comeback not seen since 2007

LOS ANGELES -- As the final sinker snapped out of the hand of Adonis Medina, of all people, and darted under Will Smith’s bat, the Mets completed one of the more improbable series splits they’ve had in recent memory. Medina earned his first career save in a game in which manager Buck Showalter used Edwin Díaz in the eighth inning, but not the ninth; in which the Mets won for the first time in 15 years at Dodger Stadium when trailing in the eighth inning or later; and in which the 5-4 victory in 10 innings gave them sole possession of the best record in the National League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
