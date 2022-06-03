ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford activists rally against shootings

By John Clark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As shootings continue to plague the Forest City, local community groups say they’ve had enough.

A “Gun Violence Awareness” rally was held Friday at Haight Park in downtown Rockford.

Rockford Urban Ministries, “Moms Demand Action Rockford,” and “Eliminate Racism 815” representatives were among the dozens who showed up to protest the city’s violence.

Shooting survivors also told their stories at the event, and activists led a prayer session.

Twenty mass shootings have happened nationwide in America since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th.

Rico Brown
3d ago

it's funny how they hold rallys. it's not going to solve the problem. the problem is that they are raising their own children the wrong way. if they were a much better parent(s), their children would become better citizens. unfit parents makes unfit kids!! that's a fact! rally means nothing. damage is already done. can't train a middle age dog and new way in life. got to start early in their life!

