ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Walmart shooter gets $5 million bond reduced, seeks to use insanity defense

By Wayne Baker, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m52Ta_0fzx4ZUA00

During a Friday afternoon arraignment, bond was reduced to $900,000 for Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton, who is accused of killing one person and injuring another at a Walmart located in Fairfield Township.

Brown is also seeking to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. A July 26 date has been set to hear that motion.

Friday afternoon the Fairfield Township police made the body cam footage of the incident available, which contained footage of the scene shortly after the shooting.

Previously: $5 million bond for Anthony Brown

During a hearing on May 27, a Butler County judge set the bond for Brown at $5 million.

Adam Lee Black, 35, died at the scene of the shooting on May 26, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The injured person has been released from the hospital according to law enforcement.

The Fairfield Township police incident report says Black was shopping at the store around 8 p.m. when Brown fired gunshots during a robbery attempt.

Brown was indicted on aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Brown's attorney, Clyde Bennett, said the bond amount was unconstitutional.

'The scariest situation': One dead, another injured after shooting at Ohio Walmart

"It is excessive," Bennett said, after the bond was set. "The court's decision on bond will be challenged in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas and if necessary the 12th District Court of Appeals."

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Fairfield Township Police Captain Doug Lanier.

Brown was taken into custody in the Lowe’s parking lot off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 shortly after 4 a.m., on May 26, Lanier confirmed.

Enquirer media partner FOX19 contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Walmart shooter gets $5 million bond reduced, seeks to use insanity defense

Comments / 3

Shawn Hubbard
3d ago

He is no more insane than anyone. He went with intention to steal, with a gun. He was also already out on bond for robbing the Drive Thru in Hamilton I am sure he knew what he was upto. Now he has murdered a bystander and injured another that attempted to stop him from his bad intentions and choices. The only people he will be robbing for his indefinte life with be the other inmates at the prisons he will habitat. I doubt he has any remorse for what his choices has done to the many lives they affected.

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Fairfield Township, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Fairfield Township, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Walmart#Shooting#Insanity Defense#Violent Crime#District C
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Greenfield man sent to prison for twenty years

GREENFIELD, Ohio — A Greenfield man previously indicted on seven counts of rape earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison Wednesday in a separate bill of information. During a status hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court, Harold H. Willis, 44, waived his...
GREENFIELD, OH
vigourtimes.com

Indiana graduation ceremony shooting leads to 3 arrests, 2 wounded

Three people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony in northwestern Indiana, police said. Two 19-year-olds were wounded about 6 p.m. CDT Sunday as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and their families were leaving the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary following the commencement ceremony, police said.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WLWT 5

Officer fired from Cincinnati police for getting 'pure evil' tattoo on his hands

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer is out of a job after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. Eric Weyda was fired from the department after getting "pure" tattooed on his right knuckles and "evil" on his left knuckles. Now he is trying to get his job back. Weyda appealed the decision to dismiss him and filed a grievance through the Fraternal Order of Police.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

FAYETTE COUNTY INMATE WHO ESCAPED IN 2016 ESCAPES AGAIN

(Connersville, IN)--A man who once escaped from Fayette County has done it again. Six years ago, John Curtsinger cut off his ankle bracelet while taking part in a work release program. He was eventually captured. After he was released, he was convicted of four other felonies and was back behind bars. Sunday, Curtsinger was taken to the emergency room. There, he once again cut off his ankle bracelet, fled, and was still on the loose Monday morning. His recent crimes include drug possession and theft.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
kicks96.com

PFLUM FAMILY SEEKS SENDER OF ANONYMOUS ENVELOPE

(Connersville, IN)--The family of Denise Pflum – the Connersville teen who went missing back in 1986 – recently received an anonymous manila envelope that they say contains sensitive information about Denise’s case. Now, they’re asking for the sender to come forward. The family said that it’s imperative that they speak with the sender so that the envelope’s contents can be examined appropriately and that follow-up questions can be addressed. They were not specific about what the envelope contained. A man charged in connection with Denise’s death is now dead, but many investigators believe others were involved and have gone unprosecuted for 36 years.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy