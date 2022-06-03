ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top cats: New Home headed to state baseball tournament after sweep of Albany

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
COAHOMA — Zach Blizel said what he normally does whenever his head coach tells him to do something.

"Whatever you need, coach."

The four-year senior starter spent most of the year as New Home's No. 1 pitcher. Blizel got the ball in each of the Leopards' playoff series openers, but Brady Webb called an audible for the Region I-2A championship series with Albany.

Webb decided that his two sophomore pitchers, Ashton Lucio and Logan Addison, would start each of the first two games for New Home. Blizel was still very much in the picture, just as a reliever rather than as a starter.

"Coach just said to come out of the bullpen like my freshman year," Blizel said, "and it was kind of something natural for me. It wasn't anything different, really. It was definitely a change, but it worked out pretty well, I think."

Perhaps it was nostalgia that led Webb to bringing Blizel out of the bullpen for Thursday's opener in Snyder and Friday's second game in Coahoma. The last time the soft-spoken red head was a relief pitcher, the Leopards made the state tournament.

Blizel may be finishing his high school career as a relief pitcher now, because the Leopards are headed back to Round Rock.

New Home finished off the series sweep of Albany with a 15-5 victory in five innings Friday afternoon. Thursday night's rain forced the game to relocate from Snyder to Coahoma, but the Leopards didn't seem to mind, especially with how things concluded.

"Me and the coaches are just standing there saying we can't believe it," Webb said. "We did it. We're going back."

Webb's plan of giving his two sophomores the starting nods paid off. Lucio was solid in New Home's 5-3 victory, and Addison followed suit on Friday. Before losing a bit of command in the fifth inning, Addison had struck out eight batters and left the Albany batters frustrated with their lack of success.

"We tried to pitch them backwards and they're a great hitting baseball club," Albany head coach David Fairchild said of New Home. "We outhit them last night 5-4 but today defensively we didn't get it done. They still hit the ball well. They're a great baseball team."

The Leopards held a 7-1 lead through four innings before Albany mounted its comeback attempt in the fifth. When the Lions loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fifth, Addison's day on the mound was done.

It was time for the senior to close things out.

"That last inning, (he) might have got a little tired, struggled to find the strike zone a little bit," Webb said of Addison, "but that's the plan. That's why we got Bliz right there ready to go. We know Bliz is going to come in and throw strikes, and he did a good job of giving us a chance."

Albany still got a few runs off Blizel to make it a 7-5 game. That's when New Home small-balled the Lions into submission.

Bases loaded walks, run-scoring fielder's choices, defensive errors from Albany and that close game had once again become a New Home rout.

Fittingly, it was Blizel who drew his third walk of the game to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth with two outs. Addison stepped to the plate looked to end things, but a wild pitch got by the Albany catcher, allowing fellow senior Ryan Bundy to score the series-clinching run, sending the Leopards to the state tournament.

"Kind of surreal right now," Webb said. "It's something we've talked about since we lost to New Deal last year. We knew what we had coming back. We thought we'd be good. We thought we'd have a chance to be here."

Blizel, as is his usual stance, was willing to do what was best for the team. It's what he's done all four years on varsity. His reward is bookending his career with trips to Round Rock.

Even three years apart, each trip to state is just as sweet.

"Just the exact same," Blizel said. "Just thrilled to be going to state. It's always a great thing whenever your team's good enough to make it to state."

REGION I-2A CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Game 2: New Home 15, Albany 5 (5)

Albany 010 04 — 5 2 4

New Home 050 28 — 15 11 1

Cole Read, Caden Price (3) and Cooper Fairchild (5). Logan Addison and Zach Blizel (5). W — Addison. L — Read. 2B -- New Home, Logan Addison. Records: New Home 33-3, Albany 21-6. Note: New Home wins series 2-0, advances to Class 2A state baseball tournament.

Comments / 0

