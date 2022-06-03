ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Brandywine tied for eighth at Michigan state tennis

By By Jack Walkden
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
Brandywine finished with 10 points and should finish in the top 10 of the Michigan High School Girls Tennis Division 4 State Finals in Ann Arbor Friday.

The Bobcats are currently tied for eighth.

Brandywine had three doubles teams reach the quarterfinals. The Bobcats' No. 1 doubles team of Emma Hinsey and Abbie Hubbard fell 6-4, 6-0 to top-seeded Rukmini Nallamothu and Georgia Branch of Ann Arbor Greenhills. Brandywine's No. 2 doubles team of Tressa Hullinger and Hope Typer also lost to the top seed, Jade Horcoff and Angelina Kakos of Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart 6-1, 6-2. And the Bobcats' No. 4 doubles team of Abagail Solloway and Isabelle Sosnoski were beaten by second-seeded Katie Kelly and Jordan Rivenburgh of Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart 7-6, 6-1.

DIVISION 4

At Ann Arbor

Singles: 1. Jessica Williamson (Brandywine) beat Hillary Anderson (Midland Bullock Creek) 6-1, 6-2; lost to Alyssa Jack (Portland) 6-3, 6-1.

2. Hannah Earles (Brandywine) beat Elizabeth Gladstone (Royal Oak Shrine Catholic) 6-4, 6-4; lost to Eve Jackson (Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart) 7-5, 6-1.

3. Mari Allen (Brandywine) lost toKatie Hetzner (Frankenmuth) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

4. Courtney Bates (Brandywine) beat Francine Vinson (North Muskegon) 0-6, 7-6, 6-0; lost to Genevieve Brawner (Jackson Lumen Christi) 6-4, 7-6.

Doubles: 1. Emma Hinsey-Abbie Hubbard (Brandywine) drew bye; beat Avery Sanec-Claudia Haouilou (Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett) 6-1, 6-3; lost to Rukmini Nallamothu-Georgie Branch (Ann Arbor Greenhills) 6-4, 6-0.

2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (Brandywine) drew bye; beat Kennedy Scher-Gabby Cormier (Royal Oak Shrine Catholic) 6-1, 6-3; lost to Jade Horcoff-Angelina Kakos (Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart) 6-1, 6-2.

3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (Brandywine) beat Tori Maynard-Ellyanna Carman (Ovid-Elsie) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Portia Beebe-Kelly Minidis (Elk Rapids) 6-3, 6-1.

4. Abagail Solloway-Isabelle Sosnoski (Brandywine) drew bye; beat Hannah Rivard-Hannah Sommerville (Midland Bullock Creek) 6-1, 6-4; lost to Katie Kelly-Jordan Rivenburgh (Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart) 7-6, 6-1.

Division 3

At Midland

Edwardsburg finished with three points in the Division 3 state meet at Midland. No. 3 singles player Eucris Ugay advanced the farthest, falling to Lakeshore's Josie Arbanas 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

DIVISION 3

At Midland

Singles: 1. Leah Hosang (Edwardsburg) beat Holland Hall (Armada) 6-1, 6-2; lost to Allie Tol (East Grand Rapids) 6-1, 6-3.

2. Claire Deak (Edwardsburg) lost to Anna Choi (Haslett) 6-1, 6-4.

3. Eucris Ugay (Edwardsburg) drew bye; beat Mellany Hall (Armada) 6-2, 6-4; lost to Josie Arbanas (Lakeshore) 6-1, 6-0.

4. Julia Jones (Edwardsburg) lost to Sidney Morris (Otsego) 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Channing Green-Mackenzie Schaible (Edwardsburg) lost to Marissa Sullivan-Ashley Wolfe (Grand Rapids Christian) 6-2, 6-1.

2. Delaney Haradine-Leah Stern (Edwardsburg) beat Lacey Herbert-Autumn Ferris (Whitehall) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; lost to Megan Sharkey-Emily Anton (Bloomfield Hills Marian) 6-3, 6-0.

3. Katie Schaible-Ella Castelucci (Edwardsburg) lost to Annelise Jeitschko-Abigail Eyke (Williamston) 6-4, 6-2.

4. Mackenzie Vargo-Zoe Wimberley (Edwardsburg) lost to Sarah Gibson-Emilie Phillips (Ludington) 6-0, 6-0.

