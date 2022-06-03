ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Nearly a dozen fire departments respond to a blaze at an Italian restaurant in Mequon Friday afternoon

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Firefighters from 11 departments responded to a fire that broke out at a Mequon Italian restaurant Friday afternoon.

The blaze at Zarletti Mequon, 1515 W. Mequon Road, was reported shortly after 2 p.m., Mequon Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Boettcher said.

The fire started on the outside of the building and had some extension inside, but crews were able to limit the damage to the exterior of the building and an unoccupied portion of the attic, Boettcher said.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Boettcher said.

Mequon received help from 10 other fire departments: Thiensville, Grafton, North Shore, Milwaukee, Cedarburg, Saukville, Menomonee Falls, Germantown, Port Washington and Jackson.

The restaurant normally opens at 4 p.m., according to its website, so it would not have been open to customers at the time the fire started.

Boettcher said staff members who were in the building evacuated safely and used a fire extinguisher on some of the outside fire before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were at the scene for about 1 hour 45 minutes.

Boettcher said the restaurant will be closed for cleanup Friday night but plans to reopen on Saturday.

